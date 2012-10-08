LONDON Gilts rose on Monday, after what dealers saw as an excessive slide in the previous session, with the possibility of further public spending cuts in Britain and uncertainty about Spain also underpinning the market.

The December gilt future settled 43 ticks higher at 120.37, while the equivalent Bund was 52 ticks up.

On Friday the British contract hit its lowest level since September 25 after a surprise fall in U.S. unemployment to its lowest in nearly four years.

"There's a bit of a feeling that things were slightly overdone from the interpretation of the employment report in the U.S.," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"A fall in the unemployment rate on the face of it looked very significant but ... a large rise in part-time work and so on suggests there's one or two reasons (to think) that it's not maybe as significant as it seems at face value."

Britain's Conservatives would slash government spending on welfare by 10 billion pounds ($16 billion) a year if re-elected, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers delivered a united defence of Spain, saying the country did not need a bailout, at least for now.

That failed to dispel all worries about Spain, however, underpinning safe-haven assets.

"We are not pushing along as quickly as some people perhaps thought that we would towards Spain asking for a bailout," said Anthony O'Brien, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Ten-year gilt yields fell 5 basis points on the day to 1.725 percent, with their spread over Bunds 1 basis point wider at 26 basis points.

Gilts maturing in 20 years and longer lagged shorter-dated maturities ahead of an auction of 2032 gilts on Tuesday, while a syndication of a new 2044 bond later this month also weighed.

Strategists noted that the 2032 paper had cheapened, which should support demand at Tuesday's sale.

Britain will also release industrial output and trade data for August on Tuesday.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)