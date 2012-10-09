LONDON British gilts were unchanged on Tuesday after a session that lacked a clear direction, as investors waited for what most saw as an inevitable eventual request from Spain for a bailout.

After trading modestly in the red for most of the session, the December gilt future staged a late recovery following German Bunds, as U.S. shares fell on concerns about the outlook for corporate earnings.

The British contract settled flat at 120.37, while the equivalent Bund was 1 tick lower.

"We are in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment, there are a few events on the horizon," said Brian Barry, fixed-income analyst at Investec, referring to developments in the euro zone, including a visit by Germany's Angela Merkel to Greece.

Spanish government bond yields edged up after euro zone ministers said the country did not need a bailout yet, adding to markets' concern that Madrid would dither too long before asking for more aid.

The uncertainty offset a boost to global risk appetite, and pressure on safe havens such as gilts, from a large cash injection into China's money markets by the central bank.

An auction of 1.75 billion pounds of 4.25 percent 2032 gilts was covered a solid 2.12 times compared to a ratio of 1.39 the last time the bond was sold, and also drew a much lower yield, giving gilts a brief boost.

Gilt futures shrugged off data showing that British factory output dropped in August and the country's trade deficit widened sharply.

Nor did the bonds show much reaction to comments by Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher who said that British economic output was likely to be "basically flat" this year.

Ten-year gilt yields were steady at 1.73 percent, with their spread over Bunds 1 basis point tighter at 25 basis points.

With the domestic agenda light, on Wednesday gilts were likely to take cues from a speech by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, due to be released at 1730 GMT on Tuesday, as well as from sentiment in the euro zone.

(Editing by Anthony Barker)