LONDON Gilts dipped on Thursday in line with Bunds, after strong U.S. jobs data outweighed a boost to safe havens from a Spanish credit downgrade, while Britain sold a new index-linked government bond at a record low yield.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to the lowest level in more than four and a half years, suggesting improvement in the U.S. labour market.

The December gilt future reversed gains in the wake of the data, settling 9 ticks lower at 119.82, while the equivalent Bund was down 8 ticks.

"Clearly, the U.S. weekly jobs data is part of it," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

A report that the European Union might delay applying Basel III bank rules for up to one year added to the pressure on gilts, he said.

"Regulatory constraints have definitely been a headwind on the macro level for a while now, so I think any move to ease that will be partly contributing to the better tone in risk assets," he added.

Earlier, Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said that another round of quantitative easing might not be "compatible" with the central bank's inflation target, alarming those who had positioned for another round of QE in November.

In a Reuters poll taken in the past week, a majority of economists said the BoE would add another 50 billion pounds to its QE programme next month.

Meanwhile, an auction of 1.5 billion pounds of new 0.125 percent linkers due 2024 was covered 2.56 times, the highest cover for any auction this year, with a yield of -0.441 percent - the lowest on record for any auction.

Index-linked gilts rose across the curve after the results were released, having traded broadly steady just beforehand.

Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, noted that this was the shortest index-linked gilt Britain had sold "for a long time", which partly explained the record low yield.

Demand for the paper was underpinned by a host of factors, including index extensions and a recent relative cheapening of index-linked gilts spurred by possible changes to the retail price index, used to calculate their returns, Ostwald said.

On Friday Britain will release non-seasonally adjusted construction output data for August.

"I think that's one of the last pieces of the jigsaw before they (some analysts) put their Q3 GDP figures together," RBC's Hill said.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 2 basis points to 1.788 percent, with their spread over Bunds steady at 28 basis points.