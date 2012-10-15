LONDON British government bonds followed their German counterparts lower on Monday as riskier assets gained on the back of signs that Spain may be closer to requesting a bailout.

But overall trading was lacklustre as markets braced for a string of key economic data releases and central bank events.

The December gilt future settled 22 ticks lower at 120.15, largely in line with the equivalent Bund.

"It's more the global moves of slightly higher rates (yields) today, with stocks up, so risk on effectively," said BNP Paribas strategist Shahid Ladha.

"Stocks are up and core bunds yields are up and the gilts are really moving in line with the bunds," he said.

Investors are weighing up the possibility of a Spanish bailout, which could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

The minutes of the Bank of England's latest policy meeting, published on Wednesday, may offer insight into the likelihood of another round of quantitative easing in November. Data releases include retail sales, inflation and jobs numbers.

"There is a bit of debate going on in the UK about whether QE will be extended or not, so it's perhaps less of a done deal than it was before," said Ladha said.

UK inflation data at 0830 GMT on Tuesday will therefore also be eyed with strong interest by investors, he added.

Economists expect the year-on-year consumer price inflation rate to fall to 2.2 percent in September, which would be the lowest since November 2009 and down from 2.5 percent in August.

However, the twists and turns of the euro zone debt crisis are likely to remain the main driver for government bonds.

"The main event of the week is going to be the EU leaders meeting on Friday, there might be a little sort of nervousness in the peripheral markets ahead of that," said Investec strategist Elisabeth Afseth.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 3 basis points to 1.758 percent, with their spread over Bunds slightly wider at 28 basis points.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Toby Chopra)