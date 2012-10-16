LONDON British gilts fell sharply in line with German Bunds on Tuesday as talks of Germany softening its stance towards Greece and of Spain nearing a bailout deal boosted demand for riskier assets.

A Spanish bailout request could come next month according to euro zone officials, one of whom said talks on a potential aid programme were advancing.

The fall in gilts reflected views that Spain may be a step closer towards a deal, unwinding some of the safe-haven trades that have been underpinning gilts, Bunds and Treasuries, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategist John Wraith told Reuters.

But the situation for Spain may have to worsen before the country finally agrees to seek a bailout, he added.

"They're not going to voluntarily walk in when yields are at these sorts of more benign levels. So there just seems to be a kind of phony war going on at the moment," Wraith said.

At 1300 GMT, the December gilt future was 60 ticks lower at 119.55, outperforming the equivalent Bund future.

British inflation fell to its lowest in almost three years in September flattered by sharp price rises for gas and electricity a year earlier, official data showed, but factory gate prices rose at a faster pace.

"Inflation numbers were in line with expectations, which on one level doesn't mean very much but on another level probably hardened more expectations of more QE being announced in November," said Wraith.

Investors will now look towards the Bank of England's latest policy meeting on Wednesday for more clues about the policymakers inclination to buy more government bonds to boost the economy.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 5 basis points to 1.816 percent, with their spread over Bunds slightly narrower at 27 basis points.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Ron Askew)