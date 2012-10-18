LONDON British government bonds recovered from a one-month low on Thursday to hold broadly steady on the day, but modestly underperformed German debt as investors digested new gilt supply and strong retail data.

Earlier in the session, prices fell after better-than-expected retail sales figures boosted the chances that consumers may keep the recovery in Britain on track. It followed jobs data on Wednesday, which saw employment rise to its highest level since 1971.

At 1125 GMT, the December gilt future was 6 ticks lower on the day at 118.48, having hit a one-month low of 118.18 earlier, and underperformed the equivalent Bund future by just over 10 ticks.

But overall trading was subdued, strategists said.

"The market is very quiet, we seem to be taking a bit of pause for breath after a correction we're seen the last few days," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic told Reuters.

Britain sold 3.75 billion pounds ($6.06 billion) of 4.5 percent 2019 gilts earlier this session, which saw reasonable demand from investors.

"The five-year gilt auction was reasonably well received which has also helped that the market is really struggling for direction today," Stamenkovic said.

Markets will continue to keep a focus on European events, particularly any announcements from the EU summit on Thursday and Friday.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 1 basis points to 1.926 percent, with their spread over Bunds widened by 1 basis point to just over 29 basis points.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)