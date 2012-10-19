British government bonds tracked German debt higher on Friday, after any boost from lower-than-expected September public borrowing was cancelled out by the prospect of next week's sale of several billion pounds of 30-year gilts.

December gilt futures settled 22 ticks up on the day at 118.75, off a one-month low struck in the previous session and the highest closing price since Tuesday.

Britain's public finances deteriorated much less than feared during the first six months of the current tax year, giving Chancellor George Osborne some hope of meeting his budget goal even as the economy remains weak.

"It's really quite an optimistic story there," said RBC Capital Markets Strategist Sam Hill. "It doesn't look as though the government are that far off track to meet the full-year target. Prior to today's data, they were looking as though they were quite some way behind."

Any signs the finance minister's plans, plagued by the lack of economic growth, have veered further off track would signal more bond issuance in the pipeline and undermine faith in the government's ability to ease Britain's debt problems.

But Lloyds strategist Eric Wand said there was now a chance that the UK Debt Management Office might revise down 2012/13 gilt issuance plans after Osborne's December 5 mid-year financial statement.

Markets appeared not to have fully priced this in, and - combined with the likelihood of more gilt purchases from the Bank of England - this gave gilts the opportunity to outperform German debt over the coming weeks, Wand said.

This was not to be on Friday, however, when 10-year gilts' spread over Bunds widened marginally to 29 basis points - something Wand ascribed to the launch via syndication next week of a new 2044 gilt with a 3.25 percent coupon.

While 10-year gilt yields were 3 basis points lower on the day at 1.89 percent, broadly in line with equivalent Bund, 30-year gilt yields were flat on the day at 3.20 percent.

"In the very near term the 30-year syndication will dominate local activity, particularly at the back end of the curve," Wand said.

The date of gilt syndications is not confirmed until the morning they take place, but recent sales have all occurred on a Tuesday, and Wand said there was no reason to think this time would be different.

The other main events of domestic interest will be third-quarter GDP data due on Thursday, which economists expect will show that the country emerged from nine months of recession, even if underlying growth is slow, and a speech by the Bank governor Mervyn King on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)