LONDON British government bonds lagged German Bunds on Wednesday despite weak economic data after comments from the Bank of England governor dampened expectations for more stimulus.

Central bank chief Mervyn King said on Tuesday that the policymakers would have to think "long and hard" about more quantitative easing government bond buys.

However, he added that the BoE was ready to inject more cash into the fragile British economy if recent positive signs faded, noting fresh dangers from a slowdown in emerging economies.

At 1114 GMT, the December gilt future was 23 ticks lower at 119.07, while the equivalent Bund was 13 ticks higher.

"The speech from Mervyn King last night wasn't particularly helpful in terms of giving the market clear direction over what the Bank of England thinking is on QE," Citi strategist Jamie Searle told Reuters.

"It may be that the market is scaling back expectation of further QE in November, or it may be that the market is ... taking profits ahead of the GDP data tomorrow," he said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect Thursday's third-quarter GDP data to show a quarterly rise by 0.6 percent, following three consecutive quarters of contraction.

But a shock drop in manufacturing orders in the CBI business survey raised fresh fears that the timid recovery will not last.

Most economists expect the BoE to announce another dose of quantitative easing via purchases of government bonds with new money once the current 50 billion pound round ends in November.

However, three of the nine policymakers have indicated their reluctance to vote for more stimulus as they worry about the inflation outlook, and only one - David Miles - has made his support for more stimulus clear.

Earlier in the day, gilts climbed briefly after a weak German business survey stoked fears about growth.

The Ifo index posted an unexpected drop in October, pushing up safe-haven bonds.

Markets will focus on the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's appearance in front of German lawmakers, who fear his Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme could fuel inflation and undermine the ECB's independence.

"The key focus for European markets will be Draghi, how he justifies it (OMT), how much pressure he is put under by the German parliament and if we get any further clues about how it will operate," Searle added.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 3 basis points to 1.855 percent, with their spread over Bunds widening by 3 basis points to 29 points.

