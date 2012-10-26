LONDON Gilts rose in line with German Bunds on Friday, supported by a move into safe havens as global shares fell and lacklustre earnings reports undermined investor confidence.

Next week, markets will scrutinise crucial economic data releases for more clues on whether the Bank of England will embark on another round of bond buying in November.

The December gilt future settled 49 ticks higher at 118.97, broadly in line with the equivalent Bund.

While gilts started and ended the day higher, they slipped after better-than-expected U.S. third-quarter GDP data in the middle of the day, but only briefly.

"It's been really a risk-off day but we've seen some rise in yields just after the U.S. GDP data release," Lloyds strategist Vatsala Datta told Reuters.

"We've seen such sharp moves over the last two days that there had to be some reversal going into the weekend. I think the market is looking for an opportunity to rally again," she said.

On Thursday gilts had plunged to their lowest level in more than a month after stronger-than-expected UK quarterly economic growth reduced the chances of another round of quantitative easing bond-buying by the Bank of England.

"Over the last few days it's been about market participants pricing out expectations of QE for November," said Datta.

BoE governor Mervyn King said earlier this week that while policymakers would think "long and hard" about another cash boost, they stood ready if recent positive signs faded.

Markets will pay close attention to economic data due next week including mortgage lending approval figures and a manufacturing purchasing managers' survey. Talk of more stimulus could revive if data shows renewed weakness in the economy.

Ten-year gilt yields fell 5 basis points to 1.864 percent, with their spread over Bunds largely unchanged around 33 basis points.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)