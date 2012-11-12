LONDON Gilts rose on Monday as investors priced in expectations of lower UK supply after the finance ministry's decision to use the windfall from the Bank bond-buying plan to pay down debt.

The UK government said on Friday it will claw back 35 billion pounds in interest paid on bonds the Bank bought as part of its quantitative easing stimulus, and use the money to pay down debt.

The changes are also likely to reduce borrowing needs in the future.

The Bank Governor Mervyn King said the move equated to a modest loosening of monetary policy, potentially giving a boost to the stagnant economy, and economists said it may help Chamcellor George Osborne meet his debt-reduction targets.

But the budget watchdog warned the step would bring longer-term costs once interest rates started to rise, and some analysts said it raised concerns about central bank independence and the possible future monetisation of debt.

The December gilt future settled 10 ticks higher at 120.57, outperforming the equivalent Bund, which settled 3 ticks higher.

"It's been very very modest moves today," said Investec strategist Elisabeth Afseth. "I think it's more a matter of seeing what's coming tomorrow rather than anything else."

A slew of data this week, starting with October inflation figures on Tuesday, will shed light on the state of the British economy, which exited recession during the third quarter.

Investors are also looking to the BoE's Inflation Report on Wednesday for clues on whether the bank may decide on more quantitative easing bond-buying in the months to come.

"We expect perhaps a small upward revision to the figures from the August report, but we still expect the headline (inflation) forecast to be below the (bank's) 2 percent target," said Peck.

Ten-year gilt yields fell nearly two basis points to 1.72 percent, with their spread versus Bund yields 2 basis points tighter at 37 points.

Ultra-long gilts lagged, with yields up 1 basis point ahead of an auction of 2052 paper later in the week.

"That's a reasonable amount of risk for the market to take down, it's quite a duration there, and this week the supply is going to be the litmus test to the market without the buybacks in operation," Peck added.

