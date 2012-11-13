LONDON Gilts were steady on Tuesday as investors were reluctant to take big positions ahead of the Bank of England's Inflation Report due to be presented by Governor Mervyn King on Wednesday.

Along with the usual discussion about the fragile economy, King will have to field questions about the central bank's independence, raised by last week's decision by the government to take profits from the BoE's bond buys and pass them to the finance ministry.

King agreed to a finance ministry decision to take back 35 billion pounds ($56 billion) in interest paid to the BoE over the past three years on its 375 billion-pound holdings of government bonds, bought as part of its quantitative easing stimulus policy.

"The market will be keen to hear from Governor King ... on the prospects of more QE, greater clarity on these coupon payments back to the Treasury," said Barclays Capital strategist Moyeen Islam.

"Fiscally that's quite a significant number and has obviously come at an opportune moment for the Treasury as well."

The December gilt future settled 7 ticks higher at 120.57, outperforming the equivalent Bund by 10 ticks.

The British contract recovered from a drop triggered earlier by data showing inflation hit a five-month high in October.

Annual consumer price inflation jumped to 2.7 percent from 2.2 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics said.

Ten-year gilt yields were broadly steady at 1.712 percent, with their spread versus Bund yields little changed at 37 basis points.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)