LONDON British government bonds fell on Wednesday, underperforming German debt after the Bank of England raised its short-term inflation forecasts, reducing the chance of it buying more gilts any time soon.

The report showed British inflation was likely to be significantly higher over the next 18 months than expected in August, posing a barrier to further policy stimulus.

BoE Governor Mervyn King said the outlook for inflation was the main reason why policymakers had decided to stop buying gilts in November.

The December gilt future settled 39 ticks lower at a six-day low of 120.25, underperforming the equivalent Bund, which ended flat at 143.15.

The 10-year gilt's yield spread over Bunds widened by 4 basis points to 41 points, and touched a one-week high of just over 42 basis points earlier in the session.

"(Gilts) have recovered a bit, in line with other markets but before that they were certainly struggling and underperforming against other markets," said John Wraith, fixed income strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Having see-sawed immediately after the BoE published its report, the British contract returned roughly to the levels seen before the release, as many in the market had already expected a slightly less dovish outlook from rate-setters.

King said the BoE could still restart its bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy, but Wraith predicted gilts were still likely to underperform.

"We really don't feel really confident about (gilts) on a relative basis. Regardless of what was said today, the truth is, the barrier to restarting QE was higher than it was because of where inflation is and because of what the Treasury is doing," Wraith said.

Ten-year gilt yields rose nearly 4 basis points to 1.75 percent, and long-dated gilts underperformed short maturities.

On Thursday, markets will look towards to British retail sales data at 0930 GMT, which economists expect to show a mixed picture.

"There are signs that retail sales are picking up a bit. It can be very unpredictable and volatile but it does seem as an underlying trend that retail sales are strengthening a little bit over time," said Wraith.

An auction of a 2052 gilt, the 40-year benchmark, will also be in focus for investors, posing a large amount of risk for the market, Wraith added.

"It's 2 billion pounds in nominal terms. That's almost a third bigger than the average long auction in terms of the amount of risk it represents, and given that we do have a pause if not least a complete stop in QE, that's a lot of risk for the market to digest," he said.

