LONDON Gilts settled little changed on Monday, as their gains from worries about the euro zone were erased by the unexpected appointment of Mark Carney as the next Bank of England governor.

Britain named the head of Canada's central bank as the successor to Mervyn King, springing the surprise choice of a foreigner to help steer the world's sixth-largest economy out of stagnation.

The December gilt future gradually pared gains after the announcement, settling 1 tick higher on the day at 119.43, having stood 18 ticks up on the day shortly before the news.

The equivalent Bund contract settled 31 ticks up.

"I think the markets will interpret this as perhaps ushering in a rather tighter monetary stance from the Bank of England," said Monument Securites economist Stephen Lewis.

"The Bank of Canada's policy has been tighter. The economic situations of the two countries are different, but it won't stop it (the market) jumping."

RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said the main impact on the market from Carney's appointment came from its unexpectedness.

"He's the first outsider, so clearly they are trying to change the direction - if not the set-up - of the Bank of England," he added.

Core government bond markets were supported by political uncertainly in Spain and concerns over Greece.

Separatists in Catalonia won a large majority in regional elections but a poor result for the biggest Catalan nationalist party will complicate a push for a referendum on independence from Spain.

Ten-year gilt yields were steady at 1.84 percent. Their spread versus Bund yields was 2.5 basis points wider at nearly 43 basis points.

Early on Tuesday, investors will focus on a second estimate of Britain's Q3 GDP and a parliamentary hearing with BoE's King.

(editing by Ron Askew)