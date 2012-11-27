LONDON British gilts tracked German bunds lower on Tuesday, shrugging off unrevised UK growth data and central bank comments, after an agreement to release another tranche of aid for Greece boosted appetite for riskier assets.

A deal struck between euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund on reducing Greece's debt late on Monday will help release urgently needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt Greek economy afloat.

Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said ministers would formally approve the release of a major aid instalment needed to recapitalise Greece's teetering banks and enable the government to pay wages, pensions and suppliers on December 13.

At 1300 GMT, the December gilt future, which has been seen as a safe haven when there is bad news about the euro zone, was 20 ticks lower on the day at 119.23, a slightly smaller fall than the equivalent Bund contract which was 30 ticks down on the day.

However, uncertainty over whether optimism on Greece's debt deal would last kept investors on the sidelines, with the focus shifting to the upcoming EU summit and the resolution of the U.S. fiscal cliff, said RBS strategist Andrew Roberts.

"We have the Greek resolution which is neither here nor there," said Roberts.

"I wouldn't be surprised if conditions remain fairly calm and fairly quiet for the next 10 days, because you're waiting for the EU summit and the fiscal cliff resolution," he added.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 2 basis points to 1.86 percent. Their spread versus Bund yields was a fraction tighter on the day at 42 basis points.

Britain's gross domestic product expanded 1 percent in the third quarter, in line with the Office for National Statistics' initial estimate and economists' forecasts.

The figures confirmed Britain has come out of recession, giving some support to finance minister George Osborne a week before he is due to deliver his half-yearly budget statement.

A parliamentary hearing with Bank of England Governor Mervyn King was also in focus. King said that his successor Mark Carney, whose surprise appointment was announced on Monday, faces a "slow and protracted recovery" in the UK, which may require further quantitative easing.

RBS's Roberts praised the appointment of Bank of Canada Governor Carney to the top BoE job, and said it might mean British interest rates would start to rise sooner.

"He is such a high quality individual, so you have increased belief in a strong regulatory monetary framework, far greater than you had before yesterday when you didn't think he was going to be governor, but obviously with a potentially more hawkish path for interest rates."

(Editing by Susan Fenton)