LONDON Gilts finished unchanged on Thursday, recovering early losses reflecting a rally in share prices, as investors trimmed their exposure to riskier assets in view of protracted U.S. budget talks.

Fresh worries about the gridlock between the White House and Congress over the 'fiscal cliff', a series of automatic tax increases and spending cuts worth $600 billion expected early next year, helped core government bond markets pare some losses made earlier in the session.

However, appetite for higher-yielding euro zone debt has risen after an agreement on a deal to release the next tranche of Greek aid, which was seen as reducing the systemic risk in the region.

The March gilt future, into which trading has moved from its December counterpart, settled 5 ticks lower at 119.35, while the benchmark Bund settled 11 ticks lower.

"The risk-on mood that we've seen today seemed to have faded somewhat and that has allowed gilts to come back," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"Clearly the market's focus is very much on events in the U.S. and any fiscal comments," he added.

Gilts were also underpinned by expectations that gilt issuance for this fiscal year will be revised down - to as low as 150 billion pounds ($240 billion) according to some analysts - from 164.4 billion next Wednesday, when British finance minister George Osborne delivers his Autumn Statement.

"I think the Chancellor might just be able to meet his fiscal targets over the medium term, but it will be due to one-off factors rather than an improvement on the fiscal side," said Stamenkovic.

Ten-year gilt yields were steady at 1.77 percent. Their spread versus Bund yields was 1 basis point tighter at just under 39 basis points.

Markets shrugged off a survey showing that British retail sales rose at their fastest pace since June, as well as Bank of England data showing that broad money supply grew slightly in Britain in October.

Earlier, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showing that British house prices stagnated again in November, disappointing economists' forecasts for a tick-up.

"The data is somewhat conflicting but I do think the worst is over for the UK economy and I'm anticipating a steady or gradual recovery during the course of next year as headwinds in the euro zone start to fade somewhat," said Stamenkovic.