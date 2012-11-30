LONDON British gilts ended unchanged on Friday in thin trade, as investors were wary of taking big positions while U.S. budget talks ground on and Wednesday's fiscal statement from finance minister George Osborne approached.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that talks with the White House had made no substantive progress and criticised President Barack Obama for resisting including spending cuts in a final deal.

The March gilt future, which has replaced its December counterpart as the benchmark, was unchanged at 119.35, while the benchmark Bund settled 5 ticks lower at 142.79.

"We've had a fairly volatile session yesterday and today, and I think it's just a reflection of very, very light conviction and light volumes into the end of the week," said RBS strategist Simon Peck.

Investors' attention is turning to the Osborne's Autumn Statement. Although the underlying fiscal position is worsening, one-off effects mean gilt issuance for this fiscal year is expected to be revised down, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.

"We've got the Autumn Statement on Wednesday so I think people are just looking forward to that and keeping things tight ahead of that," Peck said.

The British manufacturing PMI survey is also due on Monday, which economists polled by Reuters expected to show a modest rise to 48.0 in November, from the previous month's reading of 47.5.

The 10-year gilt yield rose 2 basis points to 1.774 percent. Its spread versus the equivalent Bund yield was steady at 39 basis points.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)