LONDON Gilts dropped on Monday after Spain's request for bank bailout funds and Greek debt buyback details marked progress in the euro zone's debt crisis, boosting investor demand for riskier assets.

The March gilt future, which has replaced the December contract as the benchmark, settled 46 ticks down at 118.89. The benchmark Bund settled 28 ticks lower.

"It's still a risk-on day and that clearly has put core government bonds on the back foot, particularly after the announcement of Greek debt buybacks and Spain officially calling a bank bailout," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"Gilts ... are underperforming after the better-than-expected manufacturing survey today," said Stamenkovic.

British manufacturing activity shrank less than forecast in November, though the sector remained fragile as orders edged down.

The March gilt future plumbed a session low of 118.75 after Spain formally requested the disbursement of 39.5 billion euros ($51.4 billion) of European funds to recapitalise its crippled banking sector.

Safe-haven assets were already under pressure after Greece said it would spend 10 billion euros to buy back bonds at a price range that topped market expectations, boosting hopes it can cut its ballooning debt and unlock long-delayed aid.

The 10-year gilt yield rose 4 basis points to 1.820 percent, with its spread versus the equivalent Bund yield 2 basis points wider at 41 basis points.

Early on Tuesday investors will watch a PMI survey on British construction, expected to show that activity in the expanded modestly in November.

But the main domestic focus remained firmly on finance minister George Osborne's budget statement due on Wednesday, when gilt issuance in 2012-13 is expected to be revised down to a median of 158.9 billion pounds.