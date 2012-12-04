LONDON Gilts underperformed their German counterparts on Tuesday on nervousness about how much Britain's fiscal outlook will deteriorate when Chancellor George Osborne presents a half-yearly budget update on Wednesday.

Osborne may have to predict higher borrowing this fiscal year as a stagnant economy plays havoc with his original plan to largely eliminate Britain's underlying budget deficit before the next election in 2015.

"There's been a bit of a concern as to what happens with the borrowing numbers," said RBS strategist Simon Peck.

"We are moving closer and closer to the holiday period and I think people's conviction and appetite to take on risk into the end of the year are starting to wane."

The March gilt future settled 13 ticks up on the day at 119.02, lagging the benchmark Bund by around 10 ticks. Gilt futures had been in negative territory for most of the session, until a U.S. Federal Reserve debt purchase operation boosted long-dated debt globally late in the European day.

Osborne said on Sunday he would stick with his deficit-reduction programme.

That commitment, as well as expectations that gilt issuance in 2012-13 would be lowered limited falls in gilt prices.

Gilt-edged market makers polled by Reuters predict the UK Debt Management Office will revise down gilt issuance this fiscal year, to 158 billion pounds ($255 billion) according to the median forecast, from its previous remit of 164.4 billion.

However, the forecasts range widely - from 166 billion pounds to 150 billion.

"The dynamics on gilts has the market positioned very long, expecting a lot less in gilt supply going forward," said BNP Paribas strategist Shahid Ladha, whose forecast for issuance is at the top end of the range for the current fiscal year.

Analysts said gilt issuance was likely to be reduced not through success in cutting borrowing but rather through the Bank of England returning to the finance ministry around 35 billion pounds of interest paid on gilts it had bought as part of quantitative easing.

"Over the medium term, any transfers back the other way (to the central bank) create a future funding liability," said Francis Diamond, strategist at J.P.Morgan.

The imminent Autumn Statement overshadowed a number of British economic releases which showed recovery remains precarious, with construction activity falling and retail sales weaker than expected.

Services PMI data at 0928 GMT on Wednesday will dominate the British agenda before the Autumn Statement.

The 10-year gilt yield fell 1 basis point to 1.81 percent, with its spread versus the equivalent Bund yield 1 basis point wider at 42 basis points. Five- to 10-year gilts were the strongest gainers on the day.

