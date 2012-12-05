LONDON British government bonds underperformed German debt on Wednesday after Chancellor George Osborne announced he would miss a key target, and gilt issuance for 2012-13 was scaled back less than expected.

In a half-yearly budget update to parliament, Osborne said weak growth meant he would be a year late in meeting a self-imposed target of reducing debt as a share of Britain's national income by 2015-16.

Ultra-long debt suffered particularly, after the Debt Management Office said it would issue a bond with a maturity of more than 50 years, while Osborne's statement floated changes to pension rules that could reduce demand for this type of asset.

March gilt futures settled 41 ticks up on the day, trailing the equivalent Bund by a hefty 25 ticks but benefiting from a broader flow of funds into safe-haven assets after a lacklustre Spanish debt auction.

Ten-year gilt yields fell 4 basis points to 1.77 percent, underperforming German debt modestly, with the yield spread widening by 1 basis point to 43 basis points.

But 40- and 50-year gilts suffered dramatically, with yields rocketing 7-8 basis points on the day to around 3.25 percent.

"We are going to have a longer-dated issue and that does cheapen up the back end, but the main driver of the steepening move has been the talk around potentially using a different method for calculating pension fund deficits," said Eric Wand, gilts strategist at Lloyds.

Buried in the British finance ministry's Autumn Statement was a note that "the Department for Work and Pensions will consult on providing the Pensions Regulator with a new statutory objective to consider the long-term affordability of deficit recovery plans to sponsoring employers".

In practice, this would put less pressure on employers to hold assets such as ultra-long gilts to meet obligations to pay pensions to employees, Wand said.

The timing could hardly have been worse, with the UK Debt Management Office announcing it planned to launch gilts with maturities of more than 50 years.

Some investors were also wrong-footed after the DMO revised down 2012-13 gilt issuance by just 0.2 billion pounds to 164.2 billion pounds following Osborne's statement, versus the revision to 158.2 billion expected in a Reuters poll of dealers.

Instead, almost all of a 15.2 billion pound reduction in Britain's funding needs will be achieved through lower Treasury bill sales.

But DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman played down the likely long-term impact of the Autumn Statement, either on ratings agencies or the broader market, in an interview with Reuters.

"I do not believe that the fiscal news which was announced as part of the Autumn Statement is in isolation going to have a significant impact on gilt yields in the UK," he said.

Ratings agency Moody's said it would take the Autumn Statement into account when next reviewing its rating for the UK, but made no further comment.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)