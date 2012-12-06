LONDON Gilts followed Bunds higher on Thursday on news the European Central Bank had discussed cutting its short-term deposit rate below zero, but they lagged a day after a bleak British budget update.

ECB President Mario Draghi said policymakers held a wide discussion on interest rates before opting to leave them on hold. The central bank also left the door open to a possible reduction in borrowing costs early next year.

"The revelation during the ECB press conference that a deposit rate cut was indeed discussed is really new news ... Bunds have had a very strong day today and gilts have followed," said RBS strategist Simon Peck.

The March gilt future settled 31 ticks higher at 119.74, underperforming the equivalent Bund which settled 59 ticks higher.

Ten-year gilt yields fell 4 basis points to 1.74 percent, with their spread over the equivalent Bund yield 2 basis points wider at 45 basis points.

The rise in gilts was restrained by Wednesday's comments from Chancellor George Osborne, who said he would break a debt-cutting promise because of economic weakness. That prompted a warning from sovereign ratings agency Fitch that Britain's credibility had been damaged.

Gilts also suffered due to a much smaller than expected downward revision to 2012-13 gilt issuance following Osborne's budget statement.

The Bank of England left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, voting as expected not to buy more government bonds to bolster Britain's stagnant economy.

Early on Friday Britain will release data on industrial output and new construction orders.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)