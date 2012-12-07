LONDON Gilts were broadly steady on Friday, as ongoing concerns about euro zone weakness drew investors back into fixed income assets after a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report dented demand for safe haven assets.

U.S. employment grew faster than expected in November to 146,000, a much stronger result than the 93,000 increase economists had expected, as the effects of a major storm that hit the U.S. east coast was less than feared.

"It was a reasonably decent report ... the Sandy effect that people has thought would be relatively large was actually quite limited," said Barclays Capital strategist Moyeen Islam.

But lingering fears over a possible rate cut from the European Central Bank after President Mario Draghi's comments provided some relief for core government bond markets.

Draghi said on Thursday policymakers held a wide discussion on interest rates before opting to leave them on hold.

The March gilt future settled 1 tick lower at 119.73, while the equivalent Bund settled 3 ticks higher at 145.72.

Gilts were also supported by data showing that British factory output fell in October at the fastest pace since June. The numbers reignited fears the economy will shrink again in the final three months of the year having just exited recession.

"With today's data being the way it is, I don't think you can rule out a return of asset purchases from the Bank of England," said Islam.

Ten-year gilt yields were little changed at 1.74 percent, with their spread over the equivalent Bund yield steady at nearly 45 basis points.

Next week, markets will look towards an auction of 3.25 billion pounds of a 2022 gilt on Tuesday, as well as a speech by Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in New York.

"It will be interesting to see the markets appetite for supply, into the quiet period," Islam added.

"With the uncertainties over what happens with the discount rates consultation exercise, it does strike me that the market can end up struggling quite a bit, certainly in January and February as well," he said.

Changes to pension rules may lead to companies needing to hold fewer long-dated bonds to fund their long-term liabilities to fund employees' pensions.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Ron Askew)