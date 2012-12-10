LONDON British government bonds dropped on Monday after solid corporate earnings boosted risk appetite, while investors' positioning for upcoming auctions added to the pressure on gilt prices.

Fears over Italy's political future limited losses for gilts, seen as a safer alternative to some euro zone debt.

Britain will sell 3.25 billion pounds of 1.75 percent 2022 gilts on Tuesday and 1.1 billion pounds of 0.125 percent 2024 index-linked gilts on Thursday.

"We've got supply this week ... for which a concession needs to be made," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.

The threat of a credit rating downgrade for Britain, one of relatively few sovereign borrowers still rated triple-A by all three main rating agencies, is also pressuring gilts, he added.

"It's not going to happen this year, but it's very real ... hence the underperformance," Ostwald said.

The March gilt future settled 29 ticks lower at 119.44, while the equivalent Bund was 12 ticks lower.

Gilts traded mostly in the black in the first half of the session, but started falling sharply after U.S. markets opened.

U.S. stocks edged up, helped by stronger-than-expected sales from McDonald's. European stocks also eked out a slight gain, led by STMicroelectronics after it announced plans to quit a loss-making joint venture.

Nonetheless, worries over U.S. budget talks and Italy's fiscal outlook weighed on investors' minds.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's statement that he will step down early, coupled with Silvio Berlusconi's announcement he would run for office again, sparked fears Italy could stray from the path of economic reform after general elections now expected to take place in February.

Ten-year gilt yields rose nearly three basis points to 1.76 percent, with their spread over equivalent Bund yields 1 basis point wider at 46 basis points.

Early on Tuesday, investors will digest a speech from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in New York, due at 1715 GMT.

Later in the session, the 2022 gilt auction should draw strong demand, strategists said.

"There has been no conventional gilt supply in over two weeks and this should be a supporting factor," said RBS.

Also on Tuesday, Britain's Debt Management Office will publish minutes of its quarterly meeting with gilt investors and market makers.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)