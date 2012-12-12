LONDON Gilts fell on Wednesday, as expectations of a new round of economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted riskier assets after British unemployment fell unexpectedly in November.

The March gilt future settled 24 ticks lower at 118.92, broadly in line with the equivalent Bund, which settled 15 ticks lower at 145.26.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 3 basis points to 1.83 percent, with their spread over equivalent Bund yields 1 basis point wider at 49 basis points.

"It's been quite a topsy-turvy day," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

"Equities are a bit higher so certainly it is a risk-on day. Gilts have underperformed again particularly versus Bunds, so that trend is continuing. But later in the day we seem to have turned around a little bit. The very long end of the curve in particular is performing quite well."

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce more bond-buying on Wednesday as part of its efforts to support a fragile economic recovery threatened by political wrangling over the budget.

The decision is due around 1730 GMT, after European markets close.

"We think they are going to do an additional $45 billion (27 billion pounds) a month of unsterilised Treasury purchases ... and that appears to be a pretty consensual view in the market," said John Wraith, fixed income strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.

On Thursday, Britain's Debt Management Office will hold its last auction of the year, selling 1.1 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) of a 0.125 percent 2024 index-linked gilt, for which strategists expect good demand.

"The 2024 bond has cheapened up quite nicely on the curve ... there is clearly an auction concession that has been priced in by the market so I think there should be quite good switch interest into the 2024s," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

Investors will also look towards industrial trends data from the Confederation of British Industry, which economists polled by Reuters expect to show a moderate fall to -16 from the previous month's reading of -21.

Earlier in the session, gilts were little changed after unemployment data showed an unexpected fall in the number of people claiming benefits in November.

The unemployment rate stayed at 7.8 percent in line with economists polled by Reuters.

Investors also digested comments from Bank of England Chief Economist Spencer Dale saying British inflation is unlikely to fall back to its target for some time.

(Additional reporting by Charlie Pollard)