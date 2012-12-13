LONDON British government bonds followed their U.S. and German counterparts lower on Thursday as investors prepared to make room for a U.S. auction of $13 billion (8 billion pounds) of 30-year bonds.

Earlier in the session, there was strong appetite at a sale of 1.1 billion pounds of 2024 index-linked gilts, which sold at a record-low yield of -0.583 percent, but the broader market struggled to find traction.

"The 2024 linker auction went very, very well - actually a lot better than anyone actually thought," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.

The March gilt future settled 38 ticks lower at 118.54, underperforming the equivalent Bund which settled 20 ticks lower at 145.06.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 4 basis points to 1.86 percent, and their spread over equivalent Bund yields widened 2 basis points to just below 51 basis points - the fattest spread since October last year.

Gilts were likely to continue to lag Bunds in the medium term, said RBS strategist Andrew Roberts.

"You have seen this death of a thousand cuts, a sort of salami-slicing of the gilt market," he said.

"Gilts have been underperforming inch by inch each day and I think that will continue into the year-end and into the first quarter," Roberts said. "It's a shift in stance ... on the back of the perception that QE was going to start being priced out by the market.

Paul Fisher, the Bank of England's executive director for markets, told Reuters the BoE may need to more buy gilts to support its accommodative policy but large-scale asset purchases were unlikely as the risk of deflation receded.

Fisher also said the Bank has no need to follow its U.S. and Canadian counterparts in committing to an extended period of low interest rates.

However, finance minister George Osborne said he would welcome a debate about the appropriate policy framework for the BoE, though he noted that any move away from the policy would require significant rewards.

On Friday, investors will look toward construction data from the Office of National Statistics at 0930 GMT.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Stephen Nisbet)