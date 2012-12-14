LONDON Gilts fell on Friday after a strong Chinese manufacturing survey hit demand for safe-haven assets and the risk of a downgrade to Britain's credit rating also weighed on demand for its debt.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's late on Thursday revised its outlook for Britain's triple-A rating to negative. It expects net general government debt to continue to rise into 2015.

"The S&P came out, and changed the outlook on the UK bonds, revised down to negative. That has been a fear for a while now, but given that it has now taken place it has resulted in UK government bonds underperforming the Bund market," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Thomas Rahman.

Strong growth in China's manufacturing sector in December, set a negative tone for core government bond markets.

China's manufacturing sector expanded in December at its fastest pace in 14 months as new orders and employment rose, a survey showed on Friday.

The March gilt future settled 12 ticks lower at 118.42, in line with the equivalent Bund which settled 13 ticks lower on the day.

Britain's Debt Management Office announced its calendar for gilts sales January to March and rescheduled its quarterly consultation meeting with investors and market makers to March 25.

Earlier in the session, gilts shrugged off British construction data which showed the sector grew in October, raising hopes of growth in the fourth quarter which would help the economy avoid a forecast contraction.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 1 basis point to 1.87 percent, with their spread over equivalent Bund yields steady at 51 basis points, after hitting 53.3 basis points earlier in the session - the fattest spread since October last year.

Investors will digest a raft of British data releases next week including inflation, a revised estimate of third-quarter GDP and the Bank of England's minutes from its policy meeting earlier this month.

But trading in thin, pre-holiday markets mean any reactions to economic events may be exaggerated, said Lloyds strategist Eric Wand.

"I think next week is going to be even thinner than this week. You're going to struggle to find willing participants," said Wand. "You will easily see (gilts) reacting to those events, but I think it's likely to be overreaction to this because there is just not the depth to the market," he added.

