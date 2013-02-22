LONDON Gilts settled little changed on Friday, as expectations of high inflation in Britain in coming years took the shine off safe-haven assets after surprisingly low loan repayments to the European Central Bank.

The March gilt future settled 2 ticks lower at 116.06, while the equivalent Bund future was 24 ticks up on the day.

"The market is still trading with a bias for gilt underperformance because of the inflation story," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

"People are very aware of the challenges facing the UK right now and the general trend has been gilt underperformance. There is no reason to think that is going to end anytime soon," he added.

Minutes of the BoE's latest meeting showed that Governor Mervyn King and two other members of the Monetary Policy Committee wanted to relaunch bond-buying earlier this month, despite the central bank's forecast that inflation will exceed its 2 percent target until 2016.

The BoE has a good case for restarting monetary stimulus, and may need to buy up to 175 billion pounds ($267 billion) more of government bonds if growth is far below potential, rate-setter David Miles said late on Thursday.

That amount of additional gilt purchases would mean the central bank owned half of the conventional gilt market, said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.

"If that is not debt monetisation, then nothing is," he added.

Moreover, economists are divided on whether Britain will manage to meet Chancellor George Osborne's 2012/13 deficit-reduction goal. Data on Thursday showed some improvement in public finances in January, but possibly not enough to make up for heavy borrowing earlier in the tax year.

Gilts pared losses sharply after news that banks in Europe will repay less than half the expected amount of the crisis loans they took from the ECB a year ago, suggesting much of the euro zone financial system is still hooked on cheap ECB funds.

Ten-year gilt yields rose 1 basis point to 2.11 percent, with their spread versus equivalent Bund yields 2 basis points wider at 54 basis points.

Next week, Britain will sell 2052 index-linked gilts via syndication.

The last syndication of the 2012/13 financial year needs to raise around 3.8 billion pounds to meet Britain's target for funding via syndication this year.

"There is a supportive backdrop for next week's supply," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note, noting that the bond was cheap versus its peers, while sterling's continuing depreciation boosted the appeal of inflation-linked gilts.

Britain will also release the second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP, expected to confirm that the economy contracted by 0.3 percent on the quarter.

(Additional reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)