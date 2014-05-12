LONDON Ten-year British government bond prices fell sharply on Monday, as investors braced for a more hawkish message from the Bank of England on Wednesday when it publishes its quarterly economic forecast update.

The difference between interest rates on British and German government bonds rose to a 15-year high, as investors considered the risk that the BoE could increase borrowing costs as soon as the end of this year, while further stimulus appears possible from the European Central Bank.

BoE Governor Mark Carney has previously stressed that the BoE is in no rush to raise rates, but is likely to be challenged over this on Wednesday when he presents growth forecasts which many economists think are likely to be upgraded.

British government bond yields have been rising steadily over the past year as the country's economic prospects brighten, and on Monday the spread between 10-year gilt and Bund yields peaked at 127.2 basis points, the highest since August 1998. The spread and has widened by 10 basis points from its low on Thursday.

On Friday, Irish 10-year government bond yields fell below Britain's for the first time since the height of the financial crisis, and two and five-year gilt yields are at their highest levels since mid-2011 as markets price in tighter BoE policy.

"The gilt market is very much on the message that the Bank will sound more hawkish at the Inflation Report press conference," said Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.

"The run of data that we're getting at the moment, and the run of expectations, is skewed to the BoE going earlier rather than later," he added.

Earlier on Monday the Confederation of British Industry revised up its growth forecast by 0.4 percentage points to predict that the economy would expand by 3 percent this year, and said interest rates would need to rise early next year.

In its February forecasts, the BoE implied that rates were most likely to rise around the second quarter of next year, but Ostwald said that financial markets now price in a move around January or February, with the risk of an earlier move. <0#FSS:>

Despite strong recent growth, Britain's economy is still a fraction smaller than before the 2008 financial crisis, and the job market is tougher, with more people unemployed or wanting to work longer hours, and wage growth slower.

These factors, and a fall in inflation to below the BoE's 2 percent target, lie behind the central bank's decision to keep rates low.

But the labour market is tightening rapidly according to surveys such as one by the professional body the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development, which reported the strongest hiring intentions since 2007.

And a rapid rise in house prices, which are around 10 percent higher than a year ago, raises the possibility that the BoE might ultimately decide that the new tools of its Financial Policy Committee may need to be supplemented with the blunter but more tested approach of raising interest rates.

Ten-year gilt yields rose as much as 5 basis points on Monday to peak at a one-month high of 2.741 percent, and now yield 9.8 basis points more than U.S. Treasuries, the biggest gap since late last year.

But Ostwald said that the level of five-year yields, which peaked a at 2.050 percent, was more striking.

This is the highest yield in nearly four years, and the gap between five and 10-year gilt yields is now its narrowest since late January 2009, a few weeks before the BoE started its 375 billion pounds quantitative easing programme.

Two-year yields peaked on Monday at 0.808 percent, the highest level since July 2011.

* June long gilt future 109.90 (-0.47)

* June 2014 short sterling 99.45 (UNCH)

* March 2015 short sterling 98.96 (-0.025)

* 10-year yield 2.73 percent (+4 bps)

(Reporting by David Milliken)