LONDON British government bond yields fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy meeting were not as hawkish some in the market had expected.

Short-dated bond yields, which are particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to three-year highs in the previous session after BoE Governor Mark Carney said last week an interest rate rise could come sooner than markets forecast.

This prompted market participants to bring forward bets for a rate hike to this year from early 2015. Some in the market had also expected the minutes to show that one or two members of the Monetary Policy Committee had voted for a rate hike in the June meeting, analysts said.

While the minutes reiterated the message that markets may have been underestimating the chance of a rate hike in 2014, it also showed that all MPC members had voted for rates to remain on hold in June and that they all agreed that more economic slack needed to be absorbed before a rate rise.

"We have seen a little bit of retracement of the moves that we had last week, but in the context it's very minor," Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS said.

He said markets had priced in a 30 percent chance of a November rate hike before Carney's speech last week, that this probability was fully priced in after the speech and had fallen to 80 percent after the minutes.

"The market was probably looking for a hawkish dissent so seeing that 9-0 rather than an 8-1 or 7-2 caused a bit of a rally."

Two-year government bond yields fell 4.4 basis points to 0.88 percent at 1226 GMT and five-year bond yields were 6 basis points lower at 2.06 percent.

In the previous trading session, they hit their highest since mid-2011 at 0.949 percent and 2.125 percent respectively.

Ten-year yields fell almost 5 basis points to 2.73 percent, taking its premium over German Bunds down to 135 basis points.

Earlier this week, the 10-year British/German yield spread reached its highest since 1997 at 141 basis points after Carney’s speech reinforced the divergence between British and euro zone monetary policies.

Peck said the minutes did not alter the fact that the committee was heading towards tighter monetary policy.

Martin Weale, an external member of the MPC and one of its most hawkish members, reinforced the message by saying that the BoE may be overestimating the amount of slack in the labour market, pointing to a need for tighter monetary policy than it forecast in May.

British government bond prices

* September long gilt future 109.26 (+0.43)

* September 2014 short sterling 99.32 (+0.025)

* 10-year yield 2.73 percent (-4.7 bps)

(Editing by Louise Heavens)