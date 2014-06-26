LONDON British government bond prices fell on Thursday after the Bank of England imposed relatively modest curbs on mortgage lending that traders judged would do nothing to delay the timing of a first raise in interest rates.

Gilt yields rose across the two-, five- and 10-year maturities and sterling climbed towards recent six-year highs against the dollar, as markets digested the BoE's measures designed to prevent another housing bubble.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee said that from October, it would only allow 15 percent of new mortgages to be made at multiples higher than 4.5 times a borrowers' income.

Short-sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> fell, pointing to a slight increase in expectations for an earlier rate increase by the Bank of England. Rates are now at a record low of 0.5 percent.

"There were some people in the market either expecting measures that were a little tougher, or who had thought that by implementing the FPC measures the (BoE) could afford to take its time in assessing ... rates," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

But Ostwald said Carney's comments that the new measures are "less likely" to affect monetary policy was the main message for fixed income markets.

"In this case, markets are saying we need to price in a risk of earlier rather than later, and we need to do a little bit more. That's essentially what today's reaction is."

The market priced in a rate hike around the end of the year, with investors split between November and January as the likely month, said Ostwald.

Yields on 10-year gilts rose as high as 2.678 percent, 3 basis points higher on the day, though U.S. data subsequently caused bond prices to pare losses. At 1240 GMT (01.40 p.m. BST), the 10-year yield stood 1 basis point higher on the day at 2.66 percent.

The two- and five-year gilt yields also both rose around 3 basis points on the day.

The premium 10-year gilts offer over the equivalent German Bund rose around 2 basis points on the day to just under 141 basis points.

British government bond prices

* Sept long gilt future 110.07 (-0.05)

* Sept 2014 short sterling 99.34 (-0.005)

* March 2015 short sterling 98.90 (-0.02)

* 10-year yield 2.66 percent (+1 bps)

(Editing by Larry King)