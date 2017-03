LONDON Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it had appointed a syndicate of banks for the re-opening of a 2058 gilt linked to inflation.

Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan, Nomura and UBS Investment Bank will manage the sale of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2058, it said in a statement.

The syndication is expected to take place in the week starting on Jan. 26, subject to market conditions, it said.

