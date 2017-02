LONDON British gilt futures gave up some of their earlier gains on Wednesday after the central banks of the United States, euro zone, Japan, Canada, Britain and Switzerland announced coordinated global action to provide liquidity to the financial system, lowering the price on existing dollar swaps.

At 1:15 p.m., the March gilt future was 21 ticks up on the day at 114.41, having briefly dropped into negative territory shortly after the announcement.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)