LONDON Gilts were broadly steady in midsession trade on Wednesday, retaining the previous session's 101-tick surge, after a tender showing euro zone banks' heavy reliance on European Central Bank helped them recoup early losses.

Banks took more than $50 billion from the European Central Bank on Wednesday in its first offering since the cost of borrowing dollars was slashed. The scale of the purchases was well above the $10 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, suggesting some euro zone banks have problems finding dollar funding as the region's debt crisis intensifies.

"That's evidence of the fragility of the (banking) system, I think," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC Capital Markets, adding that the news was supportive for government bonds. "That's really the more important move this morning."

At 12:18 p.m., the March gilt future was 6 ticks up at 114.40, well off a session low of 113.90 set just before the release of British industrial output data which showed the biggest monthly decline since April, reinforcing fears of recession.

Gilts pared some losses after the output data, but it took the results of the ECB tender before they returned to positive territory.

Also supportive was healthy demand at an auction of 900 million pounds of 1.25 percent index-linked gilts due 2032, which was covered 2.03 times, despite a real yield of only 0.004 percent.

Most analysts had expected the sale to go well on the back of demand for the long end and safe-haven flows, and also because some investors were thought likely to switch out of conventional gilts whose yields have been driven lower by Bank of England bond-buying as part of quantitative easing.

GILTS LAG BUNDS

Nonetheless gilt futures lagged Bunds by around 35 ticks, unwinding the previous day's outperformance, in part after a better-than-expected result at Germany's sale of five-year bonds.

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 2 basis points lower at 2.23 percent, but the spread against Bunds still widened by 3 basis points to 9 basis points.

Euro zone developments also remain high on the market's agenda, as a German official expressed pessimism about the chances of a deal to solve the euro zone debt crisis at this week's European Union summit.

The official's comments dented hopes for a comprehensive agreement, which drove shares higher earlier in the session.

Paris said the leaders of France and Germany will not leave Friday's summit until a "powerful" deal is reached to arrest the euro zone debt crisis, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner voiced confidence in a Franco-German plan to overhaul the EU treaty to tighten budget discipline.

The next focus for gilt investors will be the BoE buyback of 1.7 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 10-25 years, with results due shortly before 3 p.m.

RBC's Hill said the cover ratio at the reverse auction could be relatively low.

"It's the smallest pool of available gilts from which the Bank take their 1.7 billion per day," he said, adding that the 4 percent gilt due 2022 will be excluded from the buyback because it is being auctioned next week.

"That's generally the bond that generates most offers, so there are only seven bonds that are eligible in that tender and it's a very tight bucket."