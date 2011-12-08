LONDON Gilt futures pared gains by about 10 ticks on Thursday after the Bank of England voted to stick to its four-month programme to pump an extra 75 billion pounds of quantitative easing into Britain's rapidly slowing economy.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee also kept interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent -- where they have been since March 2009 -- as it eyes the outcome of a critical European Union summit aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

By 12:06 p.m., the March gilt future was 42 ticks up on the day at 114.75, returning to the level it stood at just before the Bank announcement having pared gains immediately after.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)