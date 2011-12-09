LONDON Gilt futures edged down on Friday, outperforming Bunds, as shares rose in the wake of an agreement by EU leaders for tougher enforcement of euro zone budget rules.

Investors were uncertain how to respond to an ongoing EU summit billed as make-or-break for the euro, with the gilt market initially rising in early trade but then paring gains and straying into negative territory.

Twenty-three of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.

Bund futures fell in low volumes as firmer equity markets opened the way for profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session.

Stocks were also boosted after a source told Reuters China planned to create a $300 billion foreign exchange vehicle, part of which would be focused on Europe.

"We are following Germany to a certain extent," said Anthony O'Brien, fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley.

At 12:34 p.m., March gilt futures were 8 ticks down at 115.33, while equivalent Bunds were 71 ticks lower.

There was little immediate gilt reaction to benign British factory gate price data and figures showing that record exports helped narrow Britain's trade deficit at its fastest pace since records began in October.

The releases did not alter expectations the Bank of England will have to inject more stimulus to support growth as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to help push the economy back into recession.

The BoE's current round of quantitative easing continued to support gilts, limiting their losses.

Strategists said gilts were pressured by positioning ahead of next week when Britain is due to auction 3 billion pounds of 4 percent gilts due 2022, and 4 billion pounds of 1.75 percent bonds due 2017.

"We've got quite a lot of supply next week," O'Brien said. "I would expect dealers to make some sort of concession into that supply."

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was 2 basis points up at 2.14 percent, leaving the spread against Bunds 1 basis point narrower at 7 basis points.

The yield on five-year gilts -- the other bond being auctioned next week -- was 3 basis points up at 1.309 percent.

"The very near-term outlook for gilts will depend on non-domestic drivers, namely the outcome of the EU summit and how the market reacts to it," Citi strategists wrote in a note.

"Yields are likely to remain volatile and we could see further spikes higher, exacerbated by thin year-end liquidity."

Gilts surged in the previous session and benchmark yields fell close to last month's record lows after the ECB played down expectations it would sharply accelerate its bond-buying programme to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Strategists said ECB's Draghi appeared to close the door on more aggressive measures to tackle the crisis.