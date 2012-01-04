LONDON Gilts pared earlier losses and traded broadly steady in midsession trade on Wednesday in the wake of a successful auction of five-year British debt, with better demand at a sale of fellow safe-haven assets Bunds also supporting the gilt move.

The auction of 3.75 billion pounds of 1.75 percent 2017 gilts drew bids for 2.02 times the amount on offer, well above the weak level of 1.27 achieved nearly three weeks ago when the gilts were sold into a pre-Christmas lull.

That solid auction result helped gilt futures temper losses and even make forays into the black.

"It's part of that safe-haven argument for the buying," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed-income strategist at Evolution Securities. "It's generally a bit of money coming in in January," she added.

Strategists had expected decent demand for the bonds as the Bank of England's purchases of 1.7 billion of three- to 10-year gilts on Tuesday was seen outweighing any headwinds posed by poor demand at the previous auction, which was largely blamed on a Christmas break in BoE asset purchases.

At 12:53 p.m. the March gilt future was 2 ticks up at 116.49, in line with the equivalent Bund contract.

German government bonds were also boosted after the results of a 10-year debt auction showed significant improvement from a poor previous sale.

European shares slipped from five-month highs, providing further background support for the less risky gilts. Italy's UniCredit led banks lower after it priced a capital increase at a deep discount, suggesting a weak appetite at a time when several lenders face capital increases.

"We remain constructive on gilts over the medium term given the UK's ongoing safe-haven status and Bank of England buying under QE2 (quantitative easing)," Citi strategists wrote in a note earlier on Wednesday.

"After the expiry of the current round of 75 billion pounds of QE2 (end of January), we expect further buying by the BoE."

They added: "This is the crucial and somewhat distinctive feature of the UK bond market: with the central bank acting as a credible and large backstop, we believe yields, especially in the longer end, can and will move lower still in the months to come."

In the cash market, the yield on 10-year gilts was broadly steady at 2.03 percent, with the spread against Bunds also unchanged at 13 basis points.

In a sign of deep appetite for gilts, Bank of England data showed on Wednesday that foreign investors -- who unlike many domestic investors are not obliged to buy gilts -- increased their gilt holdings by 16.3 billion pounds in November, the largest monthly rise since September 2008.

There was no immediate gilt reaction to data indicating that British mortgage approvals rose to their highest level in almost two years in November, although net lending sank to its lowest since June underscoring a weak outlook for consumer demand.

A separate survey of purchasing managers, which showed that growth in Britain's construction sector unexpectedly gained pace in December, also failed to stir much reaction.

Investors' attention will now turn to purchases by the Bank of England of 1.7 billion pounds of 10- to 25-year gilts later this session in the last reverse auction of the week, and to the services PMI due out on Thursday.

Economists expect that growth in Britain's dominant service sector slowed in December. A surprise contraction in the sector would raise chances of another recession in Britain.

(Additional reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Toby Chopra)