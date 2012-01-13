LONDON British gilt prices rose close to record highs on Friday, following reports that ratings agency Standard & Poor's was about to downgrade triple-A rated euro zone sovereign debt.

A senior euro zone government source told Reuters that S&P was set to downgrade the credit ratings of several euro zone countries later on Friday, but not those of Germany or the Netherlands.

British and German government debt surged on the news, as investors sought safe havens for their funds. The March gilt future settled 49 ticks up on the day at 117.10, its highest ever closing price and not far from the contract high of 117.39 set on December 30.

Ten-year gilt yields sank as low as 1.953 percent, within 3 basis points of an all-time low, while 30-year yields dipped below the 3 percent mark, hitting 2.985 percent, less than a basis point above the record low set on December 30.

"Gilts are very much caught up in the flight to quality with Bunds," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle. "We are tending towards record lows again, and I think we will be doing that for many months to come."

Ten-year gilts did not quite match the price gains achieved by Bunds however, with the yield spread widening by 1 basis point on the day to 20 basis points.

If S&P did downgrade euro zone sovereigns, Searle said investors were unlikely to view Britain as being next in the firing line, despite a high deficit-to-GDP level estimated at 8.4 percent for the current financial year.

"I don't think it will be a case that the market suddenly looks for the next triple-A to fall. Obviously the UK has a challenging fiscal position, but it also has a coalition government that's very much still committed to austerity, and it's not a euro zone country."

The Bank of England's ongoing purchases of gilts as part of its quantitative easing policy to support growth have also been a major factor boosting demand for gilts, and economists are all but certain that the BoE will authorise another 50-75 billion pounds of gilt purchases in February.

Bank Governor Mervyn King will speak to a parliament committee on financial stability on Tuesday, shortly after the release of December consumer price inflation data.

Last month King described the euro zone debt crisis as the biggest threat to Britain's financial stability.

(Reporting by David Milliken)