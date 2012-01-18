LONDON Media speculation about additional funding for the International Monetary Fund unsettled investors on Wednesday and drove the yield on 10-year gilts to a record low, with an upcoming gilt purchase by the Bank of England also providing support.

British government bonds had already made a strong start to the day on nerves about Greece's debt restructuring talks with private creditors, but ceded ground after Bloomberg reported the IMF was proposing a $1 trillion (650 billion pounds) expansion to its lending capacity.

A subsequent report correcting that figure to $500 billion propelled prices sharply higher, pushing the yield on 10-year gilts to a record low of 1.919 percent according to Reuters data.

By 12:53 p.m., the bond had relinquished some of its gains to trade at 1.93 percent, down 3 basis points.

The March gilt future was 34 ticks up at 117.52, having hit a contract high of 117.68 after the second report about the IMF.

IMF sources told Reuters that up to $600 billion in new resources would be needed to lend to countries struggling with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis.

"I think there was some excitement about headlines on IMF support and there's just been another report that the numbers going round are optimistically large," said Sam Hill, strategist at RBC, noting that Bunds had reacted to the reports as well.

British markets did not react to mixed UK labour market data, which merely reinforced expectations the Bank of England will expand its quantitative easing programme next month to shore up growth.

But gilts have outperformed Bunds throughout the session, supported by the Bank of England's operation to purchase 1.7 billion pounds of 10-25 year gilts later today.

"It may well be that if a lot of participants offer to sell bonds to the Bank this afternoon we reverse some of this outperformance. But for the time being, (gilts and Bunds) have both reacted to this disappointment on the size of IMF expansions," Hill said.

Investors also have an eye on Greece's last-ditch efforts to strike an agreement with private bondholders on reducing the country's debt as it races to stave off a disorderly default.

"It's all about the Greek PSI (private sector involvement in a debt restructure). Hopefully we'll get a conclusion to it," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Corporate Markets.