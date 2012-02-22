LONDON Gilt prices jumped on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes unexpectedly showed that two policymakers had backed more gilt purchases than the majority earlier this month, reviving bets that there will be more quantitative easing in May.

Many economists had judged that the momentum for the Bank offering yet more stimulus to the economy was fading after quarterly forecasts last week showed that it expected inflation significantly closer to its 2 percent target in two years' time than predicted in November. The economy has also showed signs of recovery.

But news that David Miles joined long-standing dove Adam Posen in voting for a 75 billion pound boost, rather than the 50 billion pound increase favoured by the rest of the Monetary Policy Committee, reopened the debate about whether the Bank will up the amount of cash it is pumping through the economy.

Gilt futures surged by 30 ticks after the release of the minutes at 9:30 a.m., and at 12:20 p.m. they were 32 ticks up on the day at 115.28.

However, the minutes also said that some MPC members had seen a case for doing no more QE at all in February, and RBC strategist Sam Hill said he believed that the market had overreacted to news of Miles and Posen's votes.

"The minutes are bit of a surprise," he said. "The key thing which appears to run the risk of not getting the weight that it should is the comments from those members who are clearly more concerned about the inflation risks and are going to be reluctant to entertain a further round of more QE when they were clearly hesitant about even doing so this time."

Weak euro zone purchasing managers' data and concerns that Greece may struggle to implement budget cuts required for its newly agreed 130 billion euro bailout also supported British and German government bond prices.

Ten-year gilt yields were 4 basis points down on the day at 2.18 percent, and the yield spread versus Bunds was 1 basis point tighter on the day at 23 basis points, after being as wide as 26 basis points before the minutes.

Ten-year and adjacent gilts were the strongest performers. The BoE will buy 1.5 billion pounds of 7-15 year gilts later on Wednesday as part of the 50 billion pounds of gilt purchases approved at February's meeting.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)