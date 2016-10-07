Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON HSBC said on Friday it forecast the pound to drop to $1.10 and parity against the euro by the end of 2017 as fears of a "hard" Brexit intensify.
"Brexit, whether one likes it or not, is a political decision, one we have to respect," David Bloom, global head of FX research said in a note. "The currency is now the de facto official opposition to the government's policies."
"The argument which is still presented to us - that the UK and EU will resolve their difference and come to an amicable deal - appears a little surreal. It is becoming clear that many European countries will come to the negotiation table looking for political damage limitation rather than economic damage limitation. A lose-lose situation is the inevitable outcome."
The bank expects the currency to drop to $1.20 by the end of this year from around $1.2432 on Friday.
Sterling dived about 10 percent at the start of Asian trade on Friday, sinking from levels around $1.2600 to $1.1378 in a matter of seconds, before recovering to trade 1.4 percent lower on the day.
"The pound used to be a relatively simple currency that used to trade on cyclical events and data, but now it has become a political and structural currency. This is a recipe for weakness given its twin deficits," Bloom added.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.