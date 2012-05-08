LONDON A slump in heavyweight mining stocks drove the benchmark share index down to its lowest level since the start of 2012, after Greece's commitment to bailout pledges was put into question - and dealers said further falls were likely.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE ended down 100.51 points, or 1.8 percent, at 5,554.55 points - its lowest close since December 28, when it ended at 5,507.40 points.

Dealers said the index had been supported by some technical buying around the 5,600 level, but added that the market appeared on a downward trend.

"This could set the tone for the rest of the week. I would imagine this could be a negative week," said Richard Curr, head of dealing at London-based Prime Markets Limited.

The results of elections in Greece and France, in which voters soundly rejected austerity measures, raised fresh fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the global economy.

Greek voters on Sunday punished the two mainstream parties for supporting the austerity conditions of a bailout, and on Tuesday Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the Left Coalition party, said Greece's commitment to an EU/IMF rescue deal had become null since the elections.

The mining sector .FTNMX1770, which tends to fall on fears over the economy since this would lead to lower consumer demand, contributed to four of the FTSE 100's biggest losers.

Polymetal International (POLYP.L) was the worst-performing stock, dropped by 8.7 percent. Fresnillo (FRES.L) fell 7.4 percent and Randgold Resources (RRS.L) and Vedanta (VED.L) closed down 6.8 and 5.6 percent respectively.

TULLOW OIL BEST PERFORMER

Tullow Oil (TLW.L) (TLW.I) closed up 3.3 percent after announcing an oil discovery in Kenya.

Insurer Aviva (AV.L) had been up as much as 5.8 percent after its chief executive stepped down following a shareholder revolt over executive pay, but the market downturn caused it to shed its earlier gains and finish up by just 0.2 percent.

Similarly, Europe's biggest bank HSBC (HSBA.L) ended down 1.2 percent despite reporting higher first quarter profits.

The economic uncertainty has caused money to flow out of UK equities and into gilts in recent weeks.

Cheviot Asset Management fund manager David Miller said he would considering buying certain stocks if the FTSE fell below the key 5,500 level but added that gilts were a good investment in the current market to protect against any equity volatility.

Miller said he would favour defensive stocks in the current market, highlighting pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) as a preferred pick.

"What you tend to do as a fund manager is hold off, while trying to buy the dip on the equity market on a stock-specific basis," said Miller, whose firm manages around 4 billion pounds of assets.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ron Askew)