LONDON The top shares reversed early losses to close higher on Friday with traders citing technical reasons as gains in defensive stocks outpaced falls in banks and miners, which remain hamstrung by European debt and global growth worries.

London's blue chip index .FTSE closed up 31.57 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,575.52, in weak volumes, finding support around the 5,500, a level at which the index has bounced off in each of the last three sessions and closing above its 200-day moving average.

"We stayed above (those technical levels) which we thought would be unlikely to offer a great deal of support … bulls will think they have another chance next week (having closed at the current level)," a London-based trader said.

The FTSE 100 is down 4.0 percent in the last 7 trading days as political and debt concerns surrounding Europe have weighed on investor sentiment.

The index is in bearish territory below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally that the European Central Bank launched in mid-December with its flood of cheap loans, but equities remain attractive for investors with the will to withstand the low volume, erratic intraday trading.

"The short-term volatility in European equities, and elsewhere, provides us with an opportunity," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, said.

"Without significant shift in the fundamental story, as equity markets drift higher and lower these movements can be exploited through profit taking on the highs and buying in at the lows," he said.

Historically low price-to-earnings -- 10.5 times compared with 14 times on a 10-year basis -- and attractiveness against other asset classes -- equities yield 4 percent compared with safer bonds on about 2 percent -- continue to support stocks.

Oriel Securities said equity valuations are similar to the average forward-based multiple experienced at the trough of previous market corrections.

"Even allowing for the impact of a further loss of earnings momentum ... the extent of any further fall in equity prices is likely to be less pronounced than experienced in recent weeks, and short-lived," the broker said.

Gains in defensives -- companies whose services and products remain in demand no matter what the economic backdrop is like -- such as tobaccos, pharmaceuticals and water utilities outperformed riskier banking and mining stocks as the weight of global growth and Europe's debt crisis weighed on the latter two sectors.

Broker comment helped lift UK water companies such as Severn Trent (SVT.L) higher, as Deutsche hiked its targets in the sector, while drug maker Shire (SHP.L), up 2.1 percent, was boosted by an Exane upgrade.

Beaten down Energy .FTNMX0530 stocks were in demand as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) added 0.8 percent after Qatar's sovereign wealth fund acquired a stake in the firm.

RETREAT FROM RISK

While the main index rose riskier assets fell. The banking sector .FTNMX8350 was down 0.8 percent after U.S. peer JPMorgan stunned investors with the news that its Chief Investment Office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse".

Barclays (BARC.L), which has a large exposure to U.S. investment banking, was the worst sector performer, shedding 2.9 percent.

Plans to support Spain's troubled banks also failed to lift sentiment surrounding the sector as traders said the country's proposed provisions as part of a sector reform did not meet expectations.

Spain and France also came under intense pressure from the European Commission on Friday to take bolder steps to cut their budget deficits, as the tentacles of Europe's debt crisis spreads throughout the world, chipping away at global growth.

Miners .FTNMX1770 were the biggest drag on blue chip sentiment as copper fell after further weak data from top metals consumer China, which unveiled below-forecast April industrial output figures.

"The weakness in processing trade reflects still weak external demand in the major final product markets, especially amid renewed crisis in Europe," strategists at BNP Paribas said.

The data will put a further squeeze on margins and raise doubts over earnings in the mining sector, which have underperformed over the last quarter, with 60 percent of miners missing expectations, compared with a 40 percent miss for the broader market, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Lonmin (LMI.L) fell 5 percent as Goldman Sachs repeated its "sell" rating ahead of the miners first-half results due on May 14, saying it is likely to see capex and growth targets cut.

Miners pared losses as Wall Street rallied helped by data showing consumer sentiment in the world's biggest economy rose to its highest level in more than four years in early May, offsetting an unexpected fall in U.S. producer prices.

(Written by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)