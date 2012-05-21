A dealer monitors her screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Britain's top share index halted a week-long slide on Monday, as investors stumped up the courage to buy in on the dips of badly beaten equities, although the murky outlook for global growth kept gains to a minimum.

London's blue chip index .FTSE closed 36.86 points higher, or up 0.7 percent at 5,304.48, having fallen 5.5 percent last week on persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks

The index has stabilised around the 5,250 level in the past two trading days and just above the 200-week moving average, a level last broken in December 2, the day major central banks lifted global markets via coordinated liquidity injections, although an analyst said any upside this week is seen limited at 5,430.

Comments from Chinese policymakers that suggested they could well take measures to help boost growth and domestic consumption helped the rally, as did the U.S. Chicago Fed National activity index, which suggested the U.S. economy is on a slow recovery path at the start of Q2.

"There is some value out there ... There is some growth (outside Europe) and people need to remember that the earnings of FTSE 100 companies are skewed outside the UK," said Rupert Armitage, director at Shore Captial.

Riskier banks and miners, which have fallen more than 18 percent and 22 percent respectively over the last three months, inched higher.

Vedanta (VED.L), up 5.2 percent, led the miners higher in tandem with copper prices, which recovered on a combination of bargain-hunting, short-covering and a weaker dollar, having rallied off four-month lows in the previous session.

Part-state-owned lender Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) was the strongest banking gainer, up 4.1 percent, having been the biggest faller on Friday

Beleaguered hedge fund firm Man Group (EMG.L) rose 4.7 percent, helped by its move to diversify its struggling business by buying London-based investment firm FRM as Man seeks to reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

"The driver for Man going forward will be a turnaround in the performance of its AHL division which, while uncertainty in markets persists, is difficult to foresee," Shore Capital said.

OUTLOOK DOUBTS

The potential for a longer-term rally remains uncertain with broader sentiment downbeat on the outlook for the European economy.

There was some relief that nothing too outrageous came out of the weekend's G8 summit, which reaffirmed support for Greece and called for a better balance between austerity and growth, but left doubts as to whether Germany would soften its stance towards pro-austerity policies.

"In the short-term we are all waiting for the Greek elections (June 17) ... I do not see the market doing an awful lot between now and then," said Shore Capital's Armitage.

Highlighting the impact Europe's debt crisis is having on corporate earnings, Ryanair (RYA.L), Europe's biggest budget airline, warned high fuel costs and a worsening economic outlook in Europe meant profit would slip by up to 20 percent in the coming year, the first fall in four years.

British Land (BLND.L) cautioned over the impact of euro zone tensions and faltering UK growth as it reported a 5.1 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profits to 269 million pounds, above-consensus expectations.

"An outlook of slowing NAV (net asset value) growth suggests no change to our expectation for sub-cost of equity total returns in the year ahead," said Esprito Santo Investment Bank in a note repeating its "neutral" stance on British Land.

Deutsche Bank said events in the euro zone are accelerating; policy response perhaps is not and the impact of a true crisis on global growth and on UK domestic conditions would be severe, so it said there were no absolute safe havens.

Among the top fallers were so-called safer haven stocks such as utilities Centrica (CNA.L) and SSE (SSE.L), down 1.4 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

(Written by David Brett; editing by Stephen Nisbet)