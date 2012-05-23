A dealer monitors her screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Britain's top shares fell sharply on Wednesday, wiping out their gains from the start of the week on mounting fears Greece will leave the euro zone and doubts a European summit later in the day will amount to much.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 2.5 percent to 5,266.41, its biggest one-day percentage drop since November 21 and its lowest close since Nov 25, when markets were similarly beset with worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

"The underlying circumstances today are no different than they were two days ago, two weeks ago, two months ago, but the longer it drags out, the more debilitating the situation is," Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital Management, said.

"What worries the markets most is that there isn't any clearly defined way forward to this - there's no map that we're working to."

Miners .FTNMX1770, among the previous session's strongest gainers, were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday as copper sank to a 4-1/2-month low, with investors wary that a failure to tackle the euro crisis will hit global demand for industrial metals.

European Union leaders are expected to discuss growth-boosting measures and the idea of joint euro zone bonds at Wednesday's meeting. French President Francois Hollande supports the bond plan but euro zone paymaster Germany is opposed.

"Markets want to see a more pre-emptive policy response to these really big problems in the euro zone - the uncompetitive nature of the labour force and of the corporate sector... and obviously addressing the funding crisis that still continues," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has around $250 billion of assets under management.

"It doesn't look like European policymakers can agree on a response to really address those big-picture issues that are going to impact the region for years to come."

BSkyB BSY.L was one of only three blue-chip gainers.

It rose 0.4 percent, as the UK Competition Commission said the arrival of Lovefilm (AMZN.O) and Netflix (NFLX.O) in Britain has weakened the grip of the satellite broadcaster in the pay-TV movie market, making it less likely that the regulator will intervene in the sector.

Burberry Group (BRBY.L) trimmed initial steep losses to end down 1.2 percent, after the luxury brand posted a 26 percent jump in profit and said it would invest up to 200 million pounds in new outlets and expanding existing stores.

Trading volume in Burberry was robust, at nearly two and a half times its 90-day daily average.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by John Stonestreet)