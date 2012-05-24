A dealer monitors her screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON Britain's benchmark share index recovered on Thursday from stinging losses during the previous session as bargain hunters snapped up beaten-down financial and commodities stocks, although traders said any rally could prove short-lived.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE closed up 83.64 points, or 1.6 percent, to 5,350.05 points.

It fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday to a new 2012 closing low of 5,266.41 points due to persistent fears that Greece may have to leave the euro zone, and its Thursday rally still left it shy of the 5,400 level seen as key to triggering further buying.

"I see a continuation of this momentum going into tomorrow, in the absence of any fresh negative news, but my general bias would still be to sell into strong rallies," said Hartmann Capital equities and derivatives sales trader Basil Petrides.

Franklin Templeton fund manager Colin Morton agreed that underlying fears about the debt crisis in Greece, and the impact that a Greek exit from the euro zone could have on the global economy, would limit any gains made in the coming days.

"I've moved a little bit of money off expensive, defensive stocks and towards more cyclical stocks that have had a bad run," said Morton.

"But for the market to make significant progress, there has to be a dramatic change in how people feel and at the moment, there is still too much uncertainty," he added.

RANDGOLD RISES

Mining company Randgold Resources (RRS.L) topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard after its shares closed up 8 percent.

Traders cited several reasons for the stock's rise, such as the fact that directors had bought the company's shares earlier in the week and a recovery in the price of gold.

They added that Randgold, whose shares are still down 21 percent since the start of 2012, was tracking gains in South African gold miners, such as Harmony Gold (HARJ.J), whose shares also rose after investors bet that their prices had fallen too far during a recent decline in the gold price.

Hartmann Capital's Petrides said he had considered buying oil major BP (BP.L), which also rose 3.3 percent, but instead bought shares in financial companies, which have slumped this month on fears of their exposure to Europe's debt crisis.

Petrides bought UK bank Barclays (BARC.L) and insurers Prudential Plc (PRU.L) and Aviva (AV.L) on Thursday, whose shares also made ground, with Prudential rising 3.4 percent.

"These stocks tend to outperform when the market goes up. Their dividend yields are good and they have good quality earnings," he added.

Others were more cautious, given the uncertain outlook for markets ahead of a June 17 election in Greece, where voters have rejected austerity measures imposed on it by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in an earlier bail-out deal.

"It's still a risk-off market," said Charlotte Square fund manager Amanda Forsyth, who has remained underweight on equities and overweight in cash, with safe-haven asset classes such as the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasury and German bund all having risen in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ron Askew)