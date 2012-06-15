LONDON Britain's top shares gained on Friday, led higher by banks and commodity stocks after G20 officials told Reuters that top central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections.

In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 44.28 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,511.230, having eased from an early peak of 5,510.06 but holding above the 5.500 level.

"The short-term range is 5,229.80 to 5,536.30. This has formed a key support zone at 5,383.05 to 5,346.88. In addition to this retracement zone, a minor bottom at 5,414.60 is currently providing solid support," said Autochartist analyst James A. Hyerczyk.

"The inability to break through this price is an indication that sentiment may be shifting to the upside since traders have been successfully defending the market on weakness."

Volume was fairly solid at more than 20 percent of the 90-day daily average, boosted by activity related to futures and options expiries due later in the morning.

Banks .FTNMX8350 were the top blue-chip performers, led by part-state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) - up 6.4 percent - with the sector having recently underperformed significantly on concerns over its exposure to the euro zone crisis.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and energy .FTNMX0530 stocks were also in the vanguard as investors' risk appetite returned on hopes for concerted action by central banks to prop up the euro zone, with commodity prices firmer.

Brent crude rose towards $98 a barrel on Friday, extending gains after producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of the year.

And copper prices pushed higher, on track to post their first weekly rise in seven weeks.

"As fundamentals within the EU and U.S. continue to deteriorate, participants see this worsening situation as a good reason to go buy risk assets," Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Markets said in a note.

"Although the rationale behind this strength falls squarely on the increased ‘probability' of Central Bank action, it just reminds us that market moves are done so on traders' interpretations over text book results."

AGGREKO LACKS POWER

Aggreko (AGGK.L) was the top blue chip faller, down 4.4 percent as the world's biggest temporary power provider's warning of slower second-quarter growth overshadows the company's outlook for the year.

"Whilst some may be disappointed at the lack of earnings upgrades, it is worth noting that the group has increased its FY12E fleet investment plans by 50 million pounds to 415 million pounds," Investec Securities said in a note.

"The group is usually cautious on guidance ahead of the key summer months, but the weak global economic backdrop (especially in Europe) complicates matters. The structural growth story remains intact and we keep a Buy," on Aggreko, the broker added.

That weak economic backdrop could be illustrated by British trade figures for April due for release at 0830 GMT.

A British global trade deficit of 8.5 billion pounds is forecast, similar to levels in the previous month. The non-EU trade gap is seen at 4.18 billion pounds, also close to the March level.

Among a batch of U.S. data, June's Empire State index will be released at 1230 GMT, with May U.S. industrial output and capital utilization numbers due at 1315 GMT, and the first reading for the Reuters/University of Michigan June consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

