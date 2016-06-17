The new polymer 5 pound Sterling note featuring Sir Winston Churchill, is unveiled at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Britain June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

LONDON The cost of hedging against sharp swings in sterling over the next week rose to a record high on Friday as the contract rolled over to capture the date for Britain's vote on whether it wants to stay in the European Union or not.

Traders said one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility -- a gauge of how sharp swings will be over the June 23 referendum date -- traded at 50, its highest ever.

"Liquidity is very thin and there is not a lot going on there, but by the looks of things it means sterling/dollar will rise to around $1.5150 if there is a Remain vote and drop to $1.3350 if there is a vote to Leave," said a trader at a North American bank in London.

In the spot market, sterling recovered ground to trade at $1.4253 as some analysts said the killing of a pro-European Union British lawmaker could boost sentiment towards the "Remain" camp in the June 23 referendum.

The euro was down 0.25 percent at 78.83 pence.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)