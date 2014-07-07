LONDON The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.06 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT

COCA-COLA HBC AG 0.354 euros 0.2194

NEXT 143 pence 0.8425

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence)

ATKINS WS 23.25

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS 35.70

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE 4.00

DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES 7.98

ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1.00

F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY 0.50

TRUST

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL 1.15

SITUATIONS

MONKS INVESTMENT TRUST 3.45

MURRAY INTERNATIONAL TRUST 10.00

NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE 0.89

INCOME FUND

VEDANTA RESOURCES 39.00 (US cents)

WORKSPACE GROUP 14.18

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)