LONDON The following FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of

the adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.05 points off the index on April 9.

Besides the stocks going ex-dividend on April 9, insurer Aviva (AV.L) goes ex-dividend on April 8, with a payment of 12.25 pence that is set to take 1.42 points off the index.

Friends Life FLG.L shareholders will also be entitled to a 24.10 pence dividend payment on April 9, as part of Friends Life's takeover by Aviva, after which Friends Life will be de-listed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)