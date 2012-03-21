The London Stock Exchange is seen during ther morning rush hour in the City of London April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Top share index posted a fractional gain on Wednesday after a volatile session as strength in market heavyweight Vodafone countered weaker commodity stocks hit by below par U.S. data which revived concerns over demand for metals.

The blue chip index closed up 0.54 points, or 0.01 percent, at 5,891.95, surrendering a 0.3 percent gain in the closing auction. The index fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

Miners .FTNMX177 fell the most following weaker than expected U.S. housing data that raised concerns about recovery in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. blue chips .DJI were down 0.1 percent by London's close.

Precious metal miners saw good support in London, with Fresnillo (FRES.L) ahead 3.0 percent and Randgold Resources (RRS.L) up 3.2 percent.

Goldman Sachs upgraded mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) to its "conviction buy" list, lifting the market heavyweight 0.3 percent.

Banks .FTNMX8350 were higher as a sector after a volatile performance, but only buoyed by gains in global heavyweight HSBC <HSBA.L, up 0.4 percent, with domestic lenders weaker.

Part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) shed 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent respectively as the sector missed out on the benefits of a cut in British corporation tax in the UK 2012 Budget, delivered on Wednesday, with an increase in the bank levy designed to counter this boost for other businesses.

"An extraordinary manoeuvre when it's precisely them (the banks) who we need to rely on to help boost credit to business and individuals," said Simon Denham, CEO of Capital Spreads.

BUDGET BOREDOM

Aside from the disappointment for banks, British finance minister George Osborne's third budget speech failed to light much of a spark under the rest of the equity market.

"This budget felt much like reading a novel and then seeing the movie; there was no shock, no surprise and therefore nothing of substance to trigger significant price action in the financial markets," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

Housebuilders received a slight boost from the Budget, traders said, with the increase in UK growth forecasts for 2012 and a fairly upbeat economic assessment from Osborne giving the hard-pressed sector some relief.

Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) was a top FTSE 250 gainer, up 4.4 percent, with Bovis Homes (BVS.L) ahead 3.2 percent.

Upmarket estate agents Savills (SVS.L) shed 2.4 percent, with traders citing the impact of moves in the Budget to impose a 7 percent transaction tax on property sales over 2 million pounds with effect from midnight on Wednesday.

J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) was the biggest FTSE 100 gainer, up 4.5 percent as Britain's third-biggest supermarket group beat sales forecasts and won market share from rivals.

Pumps manufacturer Weir Group (WEIR.L) was the top blue chip faller, marked down 6.2 percent on a read-across from a profit warning by U.S. oil services group Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI.N).

Ex-dividend factors knocked 3.1 points off the FTSE 100, with Aviva (AV.L), InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L), Smiths Group (SMIN.L) and Standard Life (SL.L) all losing their payout attractions.

