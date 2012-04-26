LONDON Britain's top shares pushed higher on Thursday, notching up a third session of gains as investors digested a big bag of blue chip results, with advances in oil majors outweighing a heavy fall in drugs firm AstraZeneca.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE closed up 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,748.72 after a choppy session, continuing its recovery following big falls on Monday.

"A volatile session indicated just how investors are still unsure as to whether the good corporate earnings season is enough to discount the overriding storm clouds that still shroud the macro picture," said Angus Campbell, Head of Market Analysis at Capital Spreads.

"In the end it was the corporate data that won the day, with some of the bigger household names beating estimates, which has been a theme of this earning season."

Integrated oil stocks were the strongest blue chip performers, adding almost 18 points overall to the index, led by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) which unveiled an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as higher oil prices outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.

Shell shares gained 3.2 percent, while BP (BP.L) added 2.8 percent, and BG Group BG.L firmed 1.3 percent, with both due to report their first-quarter results next week.

Well-received earnings also supported hotel operator Whitbread (WTB.L), up 6.2 percent after posting a rise in full-year profit, and consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L), ahead 2.7 percent after its first-quarter sales beat forecasts.

With 24 percent of the Stoxx 600 now having reported, Barclays Capital said the first quarter of 2012 appears to be off to a "significantly better start" than the fourth quarter of 2011.

Early gains on Wall Street also provided support, with U.S. blue chips .DJI up 0.5 percent by London's close, as above-forecast pending homes sales data offset a bigger than expected rise in weekly jobless claims which maintained hopes for a possible further liquidity injection from the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured markets on Wednesday that the central bank "would not hesitate" to launch another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower if it looked like the U.S. economy needed it.

BANKS HIGHER

UK banking stocks .FTNMX8350 ended higher after a volatile session as quarterly reports from some of Europe's top lenders showed the scars of the euro zone crisis, but also strength in some investment banking divisions.

Barclays (BARC.L) added 0.9 percent as its first-quarter results beat forecasts with a 22 percent rise in underlying profit to 2.45 billion pounds, as revenues at its investment banking arm Barclays Capital rose to 3.5 billion pounds, up 91 percent on a weak fourth quarter.

"At a time of continuing scrutiny for all aspects of the banking sector as a whole, Barclays has come out fighting in 2012," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

DRUGS DIVERGE

Drugmaker Shire (SHP.L) also found support in London following results, adding 1.9 percent after it posted a 20 percent rise in first quarter earnings, just beating market expectations, as its hyperactivity drugs continue to gain market share in the United States.

And GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (GSK.L) rallied 0.5 percent having fallen on Wednesday after its results missed forecasts.

"Overall, a mixed quarter (for GSK), but in our opinion the long-term outlook remains promising," said Seymour Pierce analyst Mike Mitchell in a note.

But AstraZeneca (AZN) (AZN.L) was the top blue chip faller, dropping 6.1 percent after it reported below-forecast first-quarter results and said its chief executive David Brennan is to step down on June 1 in an abrupt exit after six years in the top job.

Britain's second-biggest drugmaker cut its full-year profit forecast as sales fell 11 percent in the first quarter, badly missing expectations.

"These remain challenging times for the pharma industry, but the continued divergence of fortunes between GSK and AZN is telling. Our investment thesis remains unchanged: Buy Glaxo, Reduce Astra," Seymour Pierce's Mitchell added.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)